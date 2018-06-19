Discover amazing new music from Rolling Blackouts CF, Luluc and more

Sons Of Kemet, Gwenifer Raymond and Les Amazones D'Afrique also feature in the new issue of Uncut

Continuing our mission to alert you to the best new music around, the latest issue of Uncut – on sale now – features an in-depth encounter with rollicking Aussie indie-rockers Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever.

The Melbourne band explain how they bonded over a love of the “tough pop” of The Smiths, The Stone Roses and Neil Young, as well as a desire to transcend their suburban upbringing. “I think this band has got a lot of escapism in it,” says singer and guitarist Fran Keaney. “A lot of the idea for this band comes from high school, like the sentiment in Oasis’ ‘Live Forever’: ‘We’re gonna get out of here, this is not for us, this is a crap time now, but things are gonna get better.'”

Also in the issue – and on the accompanying CD – we introduce quietly devastating indie-folk duo Luluc, who reveal how a fortuitous subletting arrangement led to a fruitful musical hook-up with The National; we survey the explosive new UK jazz scene with its figurehead Shabaka Hutchings and his band Sons Of Kemet; and there’s a live review of African supergroup Les Amazones D’Afriques.

Meanwhile, our free 15-track CD features thrilling new music from Juniore, RVG and solo guitar prodigy Gwenifer Raymond alongside new tracks from established names such as Ray Davies, Israel Nash, Dirty Projectors, Jim James, Dawes and Ty Segall & White Fence. It’s all in the August issue of Uncut, on sale now.

