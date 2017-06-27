David Rawlings announces new album, Poor David’s Almanack

It's due August 11 via Acony Records

David Rawlings will release his third album, Poor David’s Almanack, on August 11 via Acony Records.

Rawlings and longtime compatriot Gillian Welch are joined by Willie Watson, Paul Kowert, Brittany Haas, Ketch Secor and Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith of Dawes; the album was recorded by Ken Scott (Beatles, David Bowie) and Matt Andrews at Woodland Sound Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

Poor David’s Almanack tracklisting is:

Midnight Train

Money Is The Meat In The Coconut

Cumberland Gap

Airplane

Lindsey Button

Come On Over My House

Guitar Man

Yup

Good God A Woman

Put ‘Em Up Solid

The Dave Rawlings Machine will embark on the first leg of an American tour this August. They play:

August 16 /// Louisville, KY /// WL Lyons Brown Theatre

August 17 /// St. Louis, MO /// Sheldon Concert Hall

August 18 /// Kansas City, MO /// Folly Theater

August 20 /// Lyons, CO /// Rocky Mountain Folks Festival

August 23 /// Minneapolis, MN /// Pantages Theatre

August 24 /// Madison, WI /// The Capitol Theater

August 25 /// Chicago, IL /// Thalia Hall

August 26 /// Bloomington, IN /// The Bluebird

