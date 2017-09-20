David Lynch on David Bowie’s return to Twin Peaks

FBI Agent Phillip Jeffries made an unexpected return in the show's third season

David Lynch has discussed David Bowie‘s posthumous cameo in the recent Twin Peaks season.

In a new interview with Pitchfork, Lynch explained that he had approached Bowie’s representatives about reprising his role of FBI agent Phillip Jeffries in the show’s recent third series.

“I never even talked to him, but I talked to his lawyer, and they weren’t telling me why he said he couldn’t do it,” Lynch revealed. “But then, of course, later on we knew.”

“We got permission to use the old footage, but he didn’t want his voice used in it,” Lynch added. “I think someone must have made him feel bad about his Louisiana accent in Fire Walk With Me, but I think it’s so beautiful. He wanted to have it done by a legitimate actor from Louisiana, so that’s what we had to do. The guy [voice actor Nathan Frizzell] did a great job.”

“He was unique, like Elvis was unique,” Lynch added. “There’s something about him that’s so different from everybody else. I only met him during the time I worked with him and just a couple of other times, but he was such a good guy, so easy to talk to and regular. I just wish he was still around and that I could work with him again.”

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aMszCiYdtts

Twin Peaks: The Return

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aAIXCSznv2U&t=17s

