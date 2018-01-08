David Byrne announces new solo album American Utopia

Brian Eno, Sampha and Oneohtrix Point Never are among the collaborators

David Byrne will release a new album on March 9. American Utopia is a follow-up to 2012’s St Vincent collaboration Love This Giant, and Byrne’s first solo album since 2004’s Grown Backwards. You can listen to lead single “Everybody’s Coming To My House”, co-written with Brian Eno, here:

As well as continuing Byrne’s long musical partnership with Eno, American Utopia’s other collaborators include Daniel Lopatin (AKA Oneohtrix Point Never), Jam City, Jack Peñate and Sampha.

Regarding the title, Byrne says: “These songs don’t describe this imaginary and possibly impossible place, but rather they attempt to describe the world we live in now. That world… immediately commands us to ask ourselves: Is there another way? A better way? A different way?”

He adds: “I am as mystified as any of us – I have no prescriptions or surefire answers – but I sense that I am not the only one asking, wondering and still willing to hold on to some tiny bit of hope, still willing to not succumb entirely to despair or cynicism. It’s not easy, but music helps.”

American Utopia tracklisting:

I Dance Like This

Gasoline And Dirty Sheets

Every Day Is A Miracle

Dog’s Mind

This Is That

It’s Not Dark Up Here

Bullet

Doing The Right Thing

Everybody’s Coming To My House

Here

