David Byrne announces 2018 tour

It's his first solo tour in nine years

David Byrne has announced an upcoming solo tour – his first in nine years.

He will be performing a small number of shows on the American East Coast and South America, as well as European festivals including Inmusic in Croatia and Roskilde, Denmark.

A number of new songs, as well as more familiar tunes, will hit the setlist.

“I’m excited. This is the most ambitious show I’ve done since the shows that were filmed for Stop Making Sense, so fingers crossed,” he wrote on Twitter.

The musician also detailed an ambitious visual approach for the show, centred on his band using mobile instruments.

“With everyone mobile, I realized the stage could be completely clear. If we could have the monitors in our ears, the amps off-stage and the lights up high, then we had the possibility of a completely empty space,” he told Brooklyn Vegan.

He then revealed the difficulty in hiding the “people and gear” around the stage, initially considering drapes before settling on lightweight chains.

“It takes color beautifully. Not only does it take color, one can cast shadows on the chain,” he said.

David Byrne’s tour dates below:

March 3: Red Bank, NJ, USA – Count Basie Theatre

March 4: Wilkes-Barre, PA, USA – F.M. Kirby Center For The Performing Art

March 6: Buffalo, NY, USA – Center For The Arts

March 7: Hershey, PA, USA – Hershey Theatre

March 9: Waterbury, CT, USA – Palace Theater

March 10: Kingston, NY, USA – Ulster Performing Arts Center

March 16: Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile

March 18 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina

June 25: Zagreb, Croatia – Inmusic Festival

July 06: Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival

The January 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Bruce Springsteen on the cover. We also celebrate the best of the last 12 months with our Ultimate Review Of 2017 – featuring the best albums, reissues, films and books of the year. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with LCD Soundsystem, Bjork, The Weather Station, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Mavis Staples and more. Our free 15 track-CD celebrates the best music from 2017.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.