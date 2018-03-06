The Cure’s Robert Smith reveals first names for Meltdown

My Bloody Valentine, The Psychedelic Furs, Kristin Hersh and more to play Southbank Centre in June

Robert Smith has revealed the first batch of artists to play his Meltdown festival at London’s Southbank Centre in June.

The Psychedelic Furs will open the festival with a show in the Royal Festival Hall, with support from The Church (Friday June 15).

My Bloody Valentine, Mogwai, Nine Inch Nails, Manic Street Preachers and The Libertines will also play the Royal Festival Hall during the 10-day festival, while Kristin Hersh and The Notwist will play the more intimate Queen Elizabeth Hall.

Other names on the bill include Deftones, Placebo, 65daysofstatic, Alcest, The Anchoress, Kathryn Joseph and Mono. More acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Getting 60 wonderful artists, including many of my all time favourites, to come together for 10 days in June is not without its challenges,” says Smith. “As one of my predecessors noted, it is akin to figuring out a giant psychedelic puzzle… But as each invitee confirms, as each shimmering piece falls into place, I pinch myself – this is really happening… And the complete picture will undoubtedly be out of this world!”

Full details of all the concerts announced so far are available here. Tickets will go on sale to Southbank Centre members on March 13 and to everyone else on March 15.

