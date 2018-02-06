The Cure’s Robert Smith to curate Meltdown

The annual Southbank Centre festival takes place in June

The Cure’s Robert Smith has been named as the curator of this year’s Meltdown Festival at London’s Southbank Centre in June.

Smith follows in the footsteps of previous Meltdown curators such as David Bowie, Nick Cave, Patti Smith, David Byrne and MIA. He will personally select the festival line-up, details of which will be revealed in the coming weeks.

“I am honoured and excited to be curating the 25th Meltdown festival,” said Smith, who promises that the 30-plus performers across the ten days of the event will include “some of the most exciting, inspirational, intense and influential performers of the last 40 years”.

The festival takes place from June 15-24. Tickets will go on sale to Southbank Centre members on March 13 and to everyone else on March 15.

