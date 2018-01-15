Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan dies aged 46

She died suddenly in London

The Cranberries lead singer Dolores O’Riordan has died aged 46.

A statement from her publicist said: “The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session.

“No further details are available at this time.”

It added: “Family members are devastated to hear the news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Originally from Limerick, O’Riordan led the band to international success in the 90s with singles including “Linger” and their 1993 debut album Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?

She performed with them until 2003 when they took a hiatus, allowing O’Riordan to record two solo albums – Are You Listening? (2007) and No Baggage (2009).

The band reformed in 2009, releasing two subsequent albums including 2017’s Something Else.

