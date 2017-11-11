Chuck Mosley, former lead singer with Faith No More, dies aged 57

Singer passed away of addiction-related causes

Chuck Mosley, former lead singer of Faith No More, has died aged 57.

In a statement from Mosley’s family and released via his publicist, Mosley’s death was said to have been due to addiction-related causes after the singer experienced “a long period of sobriety”.

Mosley was the lead singer of the band from 1984–1988 and appeared on the group’s first two albums, We Care A Lot (1985) and Introduce Yourself (1987). He was fired from the group in 1988 and replaced by Mike Patton.

Following his time with Faith No More, Mosley went on to play with Bad Brains from 1990 to 1992 and later fronted funk-metal band, Cement. He released his solo debut album, Will Rap Over Hard Rock For Food, in 2009.

Mosley recently joined Primitive Race, alongside members of Skinny Puppy and the Melvins, and embarked on his Reintroduce Yourself tour this year.

Mosley reunited live with Faith No More on several occasions, most recently in August 2016.

