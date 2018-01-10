Chris Robinson forms new band to play Black Crowes songs

As The Crow Flies will tour America this spring

Chris Robinson has formed a new band, As The Crow Flies, expressly to perform the greatest hits of the Black Crowes when they tour America in April and May.

Robinson is joined by former bandmates Adam MacDougall, Andy Hess and Audley Freed.

Robinson’s estranged brother Rich fronts The Magpie Salute, which features a different permutation of ex-Crowes.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Robinson emphasised that As The Crow Flies is a one-off arrangement, with a new Chris Robinson Brotherhood album due to be recorded this year: “We’re not going in the studio. We’re not unleashing another leg at the end of this. It is just a little celebration of those songs with this group of people.”

However, he didn’t rule out returning to As The Crow Flies in the future if the upcoming tour goes well. As well as Black Crowes favourites, he revealed that the band were considering throwing in a couple of Led Zeppelin covers.

As The Crow Flies tourdates:

April 17 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

April 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

April 21 – Live Oak, FL @ Wanee Music Festival

April 22 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City Birmingham

April 24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

April 25 – Lexington, KY @ Machester Music Hall

April 26 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

April 28 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

April 29 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

May 1 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

May 2 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

May 6 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

May 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

May 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

May 11 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

May 12 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Montbleu Resort & Casino

May 13 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

