Carole King to release Tapestry: Live At Hyde Park

Includes first-ever live performance of her 1971 album in its entirety

Carole King‘s concert from Hyde Park on July 3, 2016 is to be released on Friday, September 1.

Tapestry: Live At Hyde Park features King’s first-ever live performance of her 1971 album in its entirety alongside other songs from King’s body of work, including “Take Good Care of My Baby”, “It Might As Well Rain Until September”, “Go Away Little Girl”, “I’m Into Something Good” and “One Fine Day”.

The Carole King – Tapestry: Live at Hyde Park package includes the full concert on CD/DVD plus interview material about the making of Tapestry.

Carole King – Tapestry: Live at Hyde Park will be released on CD, DVD or digitally by Legacy Recordings and Rockingale Records.

CD tracklisting:

I Feel The Earth Move

So Far Away

It’s Too Late

Home Again

Beautiful

Way Over Yonder

You’ve Got A Friend

Where You Lead

Will You Love Me Tomorrow?

Smackwater Jack

Tapestry

(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman

Medley Intro

Goffin/King Medley:

Take Good Care Of My Baby

It Might As Well Rain Until September

Go Away Little Girl

I’m Into Something Good

One Fine Day

Hey Girl

Chains

Jazzman

Up On The Roof

Locomotion

I Feel the Earth Move (Reprise)

You’ve Got A Friend (reprise)

The July 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring our exclusive interview with Roger Waters on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Evan Dando, Jason Isbell, Steve Van Zandt and Kevin Morby and we look at shoegazing and the Scottish folk revival. We review The Beatles, Fleet Foxes, U2, Van Morrison and Dan Auerbach. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Can, Richard Dawson, Saint Etienne, Ride, The Unthanks, Songhoy Blues and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.