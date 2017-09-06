Can’s Holger Czukay dies aged 79

His death follows drummer Jaki Liebezeit earlier this year

Can‘s co-founder Holger Czukay has died aged 79.

According to a report in the German newspaper, Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger, Czukay was found dead in Can’s studio in Weilerswist, near Cologne.

Czukay was born in Poland in 1938. He formed Can in 1968 with Irmin Schmidt, drummer Jaki Liebezeit and guitarist Michael Karoli. They released their debut, Monster Movie, the following year.

Czukay played bass and handled much of the recording and engineering.

He left Can shortly after their 1977 album Out of Reach to focus on his a solo career.

He released his debut LP Movie! in 1977, and his latest Eleven Years Innerspace in 2015.

His death follows Jaki Liebezeit‘s passing earlier in the year.

