Cameron Crowe producing new David Crosby documentary

“It’s just such a compelling story," says Almost Famous director

Cameron Crowe is producing a new documentary for BMG on David Crosby, founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills And Nash.

The as-yet-untitled film will be directed by AJ Heaton, who has been shadowing Crosby for the last few years. It marks an increased focus by BMG on film documentary, following its current Joan Jett documentary Bad Reputation.

“It’s just such a compelling story,” said Crowe. “David Crosby has been near the forefront of music and social change for the last four decades. Now 76, he’s forging a new path by seeking out younger musicians and trying to make a mark in a world now so different from the generation he came to define in the 60s. It’s a raw and moving portrait, rough edges and all.”

No release date for the documentary has been set.

