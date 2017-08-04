Bruce Springsteen to release two live shows from 1977

They'll arrive on Springsteen's live archive

Bruce Springsteen is to release two shows from 1977 on his live archive.

Rolling Stone reports that the shows from Albany (February 7) and Rochester (February 8) were made by Springsteen’s then sound engineer, Chas Gerber.

According to Backstreets, the recordings made by Gerber, who worked with Springsteen from 1975 to 1977, are of enormous historical significance.

The 1977 recordings will be released today [August 4], on the concert recording archive site nugs.net.

