Bruce Springsteen promises “personal and intimate” Broadway concerts

His eight-week run begins in October

Bruce Springsteen has announced details of his forthcoming run of Broadway concerts.

Springsteen On Broadway begins previews on October 3 ahead of an October 12 opening at the 960-seat Walter Kerr Theatre. The eight-week run is expected to play through to November 26. Springsteen will perform five shows a week.

“I wanted to do some shows that were as personal and as intimate as possible,” says Springsteen. “I chose Broadway for this project because it has the beautiful old theaters which seemed like the right setting for what I have in mind. In fact, with one or two exceptions, the 960 seats of the Walter Kerr Theatre is probably the smallest venue I’ve played in the last 40 years. My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music. Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung. It loosely follows the arc of my life and my work. All of it together is in pursuit of my constant goal to provide an entertaining evening and to communicate something of value.”

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system, which is intended to defeat touts. It requires buyers to register in advance and checks potential customers’ purchase histories and social media to verify them.

Click here for more information about how to pre-register.

Ticket registration begins today (August 9) and closes August 27. Tickets are priced from $75 (£58) to $850 (£654). They will go on sale on August 28.

