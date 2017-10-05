Bruce Springsteen opens Broadway run with a dedication to Tom Petty

Plus - read the set list

Last night [October 4], Bruce Springsteen opened the first preview of his Broadway show in New York with a dedication to Tom Petty.

According to the New York Daily News, the two-hour show started with Springsteen standing on stage dressed all in black, dedicating the show to the late musician, sending his thoughts and prayers to Petty’s family and his bandmates, the Heartbreakers.

The 18-week run of Bruce Springsteen shows is taking place at NYC’s Walter Kerr Theatre, and Springsteen has promised that it will be a “personal” and “intimate” affair. Images from the preview show indicate a sparse set made up of a black grand piano and a few acoustic guitars. He was joined by E Street Band member and his wife Patti Scialfa for “Tougher Than the Rest” and “Brilliant Disguise”.

Springsteen On Broadway officially opens next week on October 12.

See the full setlist below:

Growin’ Up

My Hometown

My Father’s House

The Wish

Thunder Road

The Promised Land

Born In The U.S.A.

Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out

Tougher Than the Rest (with Patti Scialfa)

Brilliant Disguise (with Patti Scialfa)

The Ghost Of Tom Joad

Long Walk Home

Dancing In The Dark

Land Of Hope And Dreams

Born To Run

