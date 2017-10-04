Bruce Springsteen “heartbroken” over death of Tom Petty

His tribute follows similar accolades from Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney and more

Bruce Springsteen has paid tribute to his “long lost brother” Tom Petty.

Petty died on Monday aged 66.

“Down here on E Street, we’re devastated and heartbroken over the death of Tom Petty. Our hearts go out to his family and bandmates,” Springsteen writes. “I’ve always felt a deep kinship with his music. A great songwriter and performer, whenever we saw each other it was like running into a long lost brother. Our world will be a sadder place without him.”

Springsteen’s tribute follows similar accolades from Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney and Brian Wilson.

Dylan said: “It’s shocking, crushing news. I thought the world of Tom. He was great performer, full of the light, a friend, and I’ll never forget him.”

The November 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring The Beatles on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Beck, Michael Head, The Jacksons, Neil Finn and we celebrate the legacy of Woody Guthrie and remember Walter Becker. We review David Bowie, The Smiths, Margo Price, Robert Plant and Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile, Gregg Allman, Margo Price, The Weather Station and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.