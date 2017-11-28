Bruce Springsteen extends Broadway run

It is going through June 2018

Bruce Springsteen is extending his Broadway run.

Springsteen on Broadway was originally due to finish its run at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York City in February but has now been extended to June 30, 2018.

Meanwhile, Springsteen is on the cover of the new issue of Uncut as we explore the phenomena behind the Broadway shows. We follow the Boss from the Jersey Shore to the Walter Kerr Theatre and ask, what does it mean to be Springsteen in 2017? Is a new album imminent? Or is his latest show a final bow?

“We have this illusion that we’re going to live forever,” says his manager. “Bruce is at a point in his life where he’s given that up.”

