Bruce Springsteen announces new limited edition vinyl box set

The Album Collection Vol. 2, 1987-1996 is due on May 18

Bruce Springsteen is to release a new limited edition box set collecting material recorded between 1987 and 1996.

Bruce Springsteen: The Album Collection Vol. 2, 1987-1996 is due on May 18 via Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings.

The long out-of-print Albums – Tunnel Of Love, Human Touch, Lucky Town and The Ghost Of Tom Joad – are available remastered for the first time on vinyl. The set includes a special 12” of 1988’s live EP Chimes Of Freedom, Springsteen’s 1993 two-LP MTV Plugged special, and the first-ever vinyl release of the 1996 Blood Brothers EP for a total of 10 discs.

All of this material comes in recreations of the original packaging, accompanied by a 60-page book featuring rarely seen photos, memorabilia and original press clippings from the period.

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut

The May 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Johnny Marr on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive new interviews with John Fogerty, Dan Auerbach, Shirley Collins, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, John Prine and many more. Our free 15-track CD features 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, featuring Kacy & Clayton, Laura Veirs, Wye Oak, Cath & Phil Taylor, Mouse On Mars, Josh T. Pearson, A Place To Bury Strangers and Drinks

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music