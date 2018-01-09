The Breeders announce new album, All Nerve

Plus tour dates!
The Breeders have announced details of their new album.
All Nerve reunites band members Kim and Kelley Deal, Josephine Wiggs and Jim Macpherson and will be released on March 2.
Recording took place at Candyland, Dayton, Kentucky, with Mike Montgomery; Electrical Audio, Chicago, with Steve Albini and Greg Norman; and with Tom Rastikis at Fernwood Studios, Dayton, Ohio. Artwork was conceived by Chris Bigg, who has worked with the Breeders since their first album, Pod.
All Nerve will be released on CD, standard edition black vinyl LP, limited alternate sleeve/orange vinyl (independent stores only) and digitally.
The tracklisting is:
Nervous Mary
Wait In The Car
All Nerve
MetaGoth
Spacewoman
Walking With The Killer
Howl At The Summit
Archangel’s Thunderbird
Dawn: Making an Effort
Skinhead #2
Blues At the Acropolis
To coincide with the album release, the Breeders will tour North America and Europe throughout the Spring and Summer. Tickets for the UK and Ireland shows go on sale this Friday.
THE BREEDERS EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:
27 May – DUBLIN, Vicar Street
28 May – EDINBURGH, Liquid Rooms
29 May – LEEDS, Stylus
30 May – LONDON, Roundhouse
02 June – COGNAC, Westrock
05 June – FERRARA, Cortile Estense
06 June – MILAN, Santeria
26 June – HELSINKI, Tavastia
28 June – STOCKHOLM, Gruna Land
03 July – HAMBURG, Fabrik
04 July – COLOGNE, Gloria
10 July – BRISTOL, Academy
11 July – BIRMINGHAM, Institute
13 July – MANCHESTER, Ritz
