The Breeders announce new album, All Nerve

The Breeders have announced details of their new album.

All Nerve reunites band members Kim and Kelley Deal, Josephine Wiggs and Jim Macpherson and will be released on March 2.

Recording took place at Candyland, Dayton, Kentucky, with Mike Montgomery; Electrical Audio, Chicago, with Steve Albini and Greg Norman; and with Tom Rastikis at Fernwood Studios, Dayton, Ohio. Artwork was conceived by Chris Bigg, who has worked with the Breeders since their first album, Pod.

All Nerve will be released on CD, standard edition black vinyl LP, limited alternate sleeve/orange vinyl (independent stores only) and digitally.

The tracklisting is:

Nervous Mary

Wait In The Car

All Nerve

MetaGoth

Spacewoman

Walking With The Killer

Howl At The Summit

Archangel’s Thunderbird

Dawn: Making an Effort

Skinhead #2

Blues At the Acropolis

To coincide with the album release, the Breeders will tour North America and Europe throughout the Spring and Summer. Tickets for the UK and Ireland shows go on sale this Friday.

THE BREEDERS EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

27 May – DUBLIN, Vicar Street

28 May – EDINBURGH, Liquid Rooms

29 May – LEEDS, Stylus

30 May – LONDON, Roundhouse

02 June – COGNAC, Westrock

05 June – FERRARA, Cortile Estense

06 June – MILAN, Santeria

26 June – HELSINKI, Tavastia

28 June – STOCKHOLM, Gruna Land

03 July – HAMBURG, Fabrik

04 July – COLOGNE, Gloria

10 July – BRISTOL, Academy

11 July – BIRMINGHAM, Institute

13 July – MANCHESTER, Ritz

