Bob Seger covers Lou Reed and Leonard Cohen on new album, I Knew You When

It's his 18th studio album

Bob Seger has announced details of his new studio album, I Knew You When.

The album – released by Capitol Records on November 17 – features tributes to Lou Reed, Leonard Cohen and Glenn Frey.

A cover of Reed’s “Busload Of Faith” can be downloaded now with a digital preorder. Seger’s album also includes “Glenn Song”, for Glenn Frey, and a cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Democracy”.

The tracklisting for I Knew You When is:

Gracile

Busload Of Faith

The Highway

I Knew You When

I’ll Remember You

The Sea Inside

Marie

Runaway Train

Something More

Democracy

Forward Into The Past (Deluxe Album only)

Blue Ridge (Deluxe Album only)

Glenn Song (Deluxe Album only)

