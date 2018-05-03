Bob Dylan launches his own whiskey

The Heaven's Door brand includes a straight rye, a straight bourbon and a double barrel whiskey

Bob Dylan has launched his own whiskey line, Heaven’s Door.

The singer has teamed up with liquor entrepreneur Marc Bushala for the venture, turning a deconsecrated church in Tennessee into a distillery.

The Heaven’s Door brand encompasses three products – a straight rye, a straight bourbon and a double barrel whiskey – with the bottles featuring imagery inspired by Dylan’s own wrought ironwork sculptures.

The whiskeys will be available in Tennessee, Florida, California, Illinois, New York and Texas from next month, with a wider rollout to follow.

