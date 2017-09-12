Bob Dylan announces a new batch of tour dates

This latest 21 date run begins in October

Bob Dylan has unveiled the next trek of his Never Ending Tour.

The 21-date tour begins on October 13 at Valley Center, California and closes on November 16 in Boston. Mavis Staples provides support on the final 19 shows.

Tickets for the two opening dates, Valley Center and Las Vegas, are currently available. All remaining concerts go on sale Friday, September 15.

The dates coincide with other Dylan activity during the same month, including the premier of Trouble No More – a new concert film focussing on his “born again” era that is due to screen during this year’s New York Film Festival.

Bob Dylan 2017 tour dates:

October 13 – Valley Center, CA @ Harrah’s Resort SoCal – The Events Center

October 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan Hotel – The Chelsea Theatre

October 17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

October 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

October 21 – Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center

October 23 – Omaha, Nebraska @ CenturyLink Center

October 24 – Ames, IA @ Stephens Auditorium

October 25 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

October 27 – Chicago, IL @ Wintrust Arena

October 28 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

October 29 – Bloomington, IN @ IU Auditorium

November 1 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

November 3 – Akron, OH @ E.J. Thomas Hall

November 5 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

November 6 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall

November 8 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

November 10 – Richmond, VA @ Coliseum

November 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Tower Theatre

November 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Tower Theatre

November 14 – Washington D.C. @ The Anthem

November 16 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

