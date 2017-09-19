My Bloody Valentine may release a new album in 2018

So claims a new biography of Kevin Shields

My Bloody Valentine are rumoured to be on the verge of releasing a new album according to a new biography written for Kevin Shields’ upcoming performance at Sigur Ros’s upcoming Norður og Niður festival.

The biography, published on the festival’s website, says Shields is “currently finishing an all analog vinyl version of Loveless and Isn’t Anything and is also working on material for a new My Bloody Valentine album to be released in 2018.”

The album would be the follow-up to their 2013 comeback album m b v.

Speaking to Uncut in 2014, Shields revealed he’d already started writing new material. “There are a few tunes I made in the past year,” he told us. “One of them is very weird. It’s a bit Springsteenish. I know, I’ve written my Bruce Springsteen song! It’s hard to believe, isn’t it?”

The October 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring Jack White on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Van Morrison, The National, The Dream Syndicate, Steve Winwood, Tony Visconti, The The, The Doors and Sparks. We review LCD Soundsystem, The Style Council, Chris Hillman, Hiss Golden Messenger and Frank Zappa. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Lee Renaldo, Mogwai, Wand, Chris Hillman, The Dream Syndicate, Hiss Golden Messenger and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.