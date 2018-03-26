Bill Murray brings his classical tour to the UK

He'll play London and Edinburgh with cellist Jan Vogel and friends

Last year, comedian Bill Murray released an album called New Worlds in collaboration with classical cellist Jan Vogler and friends.

On it, Murray tackled “Moon River”, “It Ain’t Necessarily So” and a medley from West Side Story, as well as reading excerpts by Walt Whitman and Ernest Hemingway over Vogler’s renditions of Bach and Ravel.

Now he’s bringing the accompanying tour the UK for two dates at London’s Royal Festival Hall (June 4) and Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre (June 18). Tickets are available here.

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with news from Uncut.

The May 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Johnny Marr on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive new interviews with John Fogerty, Dan Auerbach, Shirley Collins, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, John Prine and many more. Our free 15-track CD features 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, featuring Kacy & Clayton, Laura Veirs, Wye Oak, Cath & Phil Taylor, Mouse On Mars, Josh T. Pearson, A Place To Bury Strangers and Drinks.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.