Beck announces new album, Colors

And shares a new song, "Dear Life"

Beck has announced details a new studio album, Colors.

The album includes previous singles “Wow” and “Dreams“. You can hear a new track, “Dear Life“, below – it is available as an instant grat with pre-orders of the album.

Colors is Beck’s first full length offering of new material since 2014’s Morning Phase. It is released by Virgin EMI on October 13.

The track listing for the album is:

Colors

7th Heaven

I’m So Free

Dear Life

No Distraction

Dreams

Wow

Up All Night

Square One

Fix Me



