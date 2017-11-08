The Beatles Sgt Pepper jukebox goes on sale

Roll up, roll up!

The Beatles‘ Sgt Pepper album has been immortalised in jukebox form.

Officially licensed by Apple Corps Ltd, the jukebox has been produced by Sound Leisure and retails for £8,995 –

including VAT, UK delivery and installation.

According to the company’s website, the “unique rotating vinyl mechanism holds 70 45rpm records (not included) with 140 selection options the jukebox can play both A & B sides. The machine features a revolving title rack to select favourite records at the touch of a button.

“The Sgt. Pepper’s Vinyl Jukebox incorporates a Bluetooth™ receiver with the ability to stream digital music from a compatible device. It also features auxiliary outputs, input and additional speaker connections. A splendid quality sound is guaranteed for all from needle to ear via the Sound Leisure D4 amplifier and five way in built speaker system.”

You can find more information by clicking here.

The December 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Robert Plant on the cover. Plant and his band have also compiled our free CD, which includes tracks by Bert Jansch, Daniel Lanois, Patty Griffin, Thee Oh Sees and more. Elsewhere in the issue, we remember Tom Petty and there are new interviews with REM, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Bootsy Collins, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Ronnie Spector. We review Morrissey, Sharon Jones, Mavis Staples, Hüsker Dü, Tim Buckley and Talk Talk and much more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.