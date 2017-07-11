The Beatles announce Yellow Submarine comic book

The Blue Meanies are coming to comics next year

The Beatles‘ Yellow Submarine turns 50 next year and to mark the occasion, the Apple Corporation is authorizing a comic book adaptation of the film.

The comic book has been written and illustrated by incoming MAD Magazine editor Bill Morrison and will be published by Titan Books.

“We’re thrilled to be publishing The Beatles: Yellow Submarine for the 50th Anniversary of this fantastic movie,” Titan publishing director Chris Teather told the Hollywood Reporter. “We can’t wait for Beatles fans to experience this official adaptation.”

In addition to the Yellow Submarine comic adaptation, Titan Merchandise will release a line of Titan’s vinyl collectibles based on the movie. The “All Together Now” collection features two versions of the band, as well as Blue Meanies, the Apple Bonker and the Four-Headed Bulldog.

