Beastie Boys announce vinyl reissues

They're coming in December

Beastie Boys have announced vinyl reissues of three of their albums.

1996’s The In Sound From Way Out!, 2004’s To The 5 Boroughs and 2011’s Hot Sauce Committee Part Two will be released on December 8.

You can pre-order them by clicking here.

https://twitter.com/beastieboys/status/928694232134516736/photo/1

