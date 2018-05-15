Beastie Boys announce “panoramic” memoir

Published in November, it features contributions from Wes Anderson, Spike Jonze and Amy Poehler

Surviving Beastie Boys Michael ‘Mike D’ Diamond and Adam ‘Ad Rock’ Horowitz have announced that their keenly awaited memoir will be published by Faber on November 1.

Beastie Boys Book is billed as a “panoramic experience” telling the story of the band alongside rare photos, original illustrations, a cookbook by chef Roy Choi, a graphic novel, a map of Beastie Boys’ New York, mixtape playlists and pieces by guest contributors including Wes Anderson, Spike Jonze and Amy Poehler.

The 592-page book will be available in hardback and e-book format.

