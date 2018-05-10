The Beach Boys and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra share “Fun, Fun, Fun”

It's from their album, due in June

The Beach Boys and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra have shared “Fun, Fun, Fun” from their new collaborative album. You can watch it below.

The Beach Boys With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is to be released on June 8 by Universal/UMC.

The album pairs The Beach Boys’ original vocal performances with new symphonic arrangements, newly recorded by The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at Abbey Road Studios. The album is produced by Don Reedman and Nick Patrick, who produced A Love So Beautiful: Roy Orbison with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and The Wonder Of You: Elvis Presley with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Brian Wilson said: “I always knew the vocal arrangements I did back in the 1960s would lend themselves perfectly for a symphony and there is no better one in the world than the Royal Philharmonic. I am both proud and humbled by what they have created using our songs and I hope everyone falls in love with it like I have.”

