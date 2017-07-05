Ask Matt Johnson!

We're after your questions for The The mastermind

As The The return to active service during 2017, we’ll be speaking to Matt Johnson for our An Audience With… feature.

So is there anything you’d like us to ask the legendary multi-instrumentalist?

Will he ever tour again?

What’s his favourite memory of working with Johnny Marr?

After “You Can’t Stop What’s Coming”, when can we expect some more new music?

Send up your questions by noon, Friday, July 14 to uncutaudiencewith@timeinc.com.

The best questions, and Matt’s answers, will be published in a future edition of Uncut magazine.

The August 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring David Bowie on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with The War On Drugs, Steve Earle and Jah Wobble, we countdown Radiohead’s 30 Greatest Songs and remember Gregg Allman. We review Peter Perrett, Afghan Whigs, ZZ Top and Peter Gabriel. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Peter Perrett, Floating Points, Bedouine, Public Service Broadcasting, Broken Social Scene and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.