Ask James Murphy!

We're after your questions for the LCD Soundsystem frontman

With LCD Soundsystem‘s album American Dream continuing to cement the band’s comeback, James Murphy will be answering your questions as part of our regular An Audience With… feature.

So is there anything you’ve always wanted to ask the electronic bigwig?

What’s the best piece of advice David Bowie ever gave him?

East London or East Village?

What’s his favourite comeback album?

Send up your questions by noon, Sunday, October 22 to uncutaudiencewith@timeinc.com.

The best questions, and James’ answers, will be published in a future edition of Uncut magazine.

