Ask Iron & Wine!

We're after your questions for Sam Beam

Iron & Wine return with Beast Epic, his first album of new material in over four years, available worldwide on August 25 through Sub Pop.

To mark this momentous occasion, we’ll be speaking to Iron & Wine’s Sam Beam for our An Audience With… feature. So is there anything you’d like us to ask the singer song-writer?

Iron & Wine have covered Stereolab and New Order’ are there any 80s/90s UK indie bands he’d deem too difficult to cover?

What was life like growing up in Chapin, South Carolina?

Iron & Wine’s music has appeared in ads, films and TV shows; under what circumstances would he turn down a request to use his music?

Send up your questions by noon, Wednesday, June 21 to uncutaudiencewith@timeinc.com.

The best questions, and Sam’s answers, will be published in a future edition of Uncut magazine.

