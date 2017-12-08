Ask Gary Numan

We're after your questions for the legendary techno-warrior!

With a new album Savage: Songs From A Broken World on sale now and a run of UK dates coming up in March, Gary Numan has a commendably busy schedule at present. But in a rare moment of downtime, he’s agreed to answer your questions as part of our regular An Audience With… feature.

So is there anything you’ve always wanted to ask the legendary techno-warrior?

Would he ever reform Tubeway Army?

What’s his biggest extravagance?

Did he ever meet David Bowie?

Send up your questions by noon, Monday, December 18 to uncutaudiencewith@timeinc.com.

The best questions, and Gary’s answers, will be published in a future edition of Uncut magazine.

