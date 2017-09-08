Ask Charlotte Gainsbourg

We're after your questions for the musician and actress

Charlotte Gainsbourg has just announced details of Rest. It’s her first new album since 2010’s IRM, which features collaborations with Paul McCartney and Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo. But beforehand, she’ll be answering your questions as part of our regular An Audience With… feature.

So is there anything you’ve always wanted to ask her?

What lessons did she learn from working with Paul McCartney on her new album?

Which is her many acting roles is she most proud of?

What’s the best advice she ever received from her father?

Send up your questions by noon, Friday, September 15 to uncutaudiencewith@timeinc.com.

The best questions, and Charlotte’s answers, will be published in a future edition of Uncut magazine.

Rest is out November 17 via Because Music

The October 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring Jack White on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Van Morrison, The National, The Dream Syndicate, Steve Winwood, Tony Visconti, The The, The Doors and Sparks. We review LCD Soundsystem, The Style Council, Chris Hillman, Hiss Golden Messenger and Frank Zappa. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Lee Renaldo, Mogwai, Wand, Chris Hillman, The Dream Syndicate, Hiss Golden Messenger and more.

