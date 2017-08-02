Ask Andrew Weatherall

We're after your questions for the pioneering DJ, producer and musician

Andrew Weatherall releases his new album Quaila on September 29 – but beforehand, he’ll be answering your questions as part of our regular An Audience With… feature.

So is there anything you’ve always wanted to ask the artist once known as Audrey Witherspoon?

What lessons did he learn from working with Primal Scream?

Has he ever turned down a remix, and why?

What does he remember about his first ever DJ set

Send up your questions by noon, Friday, August 11 to uncutaudiencewith@timeinc.com.

The best questions, and Andrew’s answers, will be published in a future edition of Uncut magazine.

