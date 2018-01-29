Arctic Monkeys, Björk and Nick Cave to headline Primavera

The Barcelona-based festival takes place from May 30 to June 2

Arctic Monkeys, Björk, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, The National, The War On Drugs, Lorde, The Breeders and Belle & Sebastian are the big names at this year’s Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona, taking place from May 30 to June 2.

Slowdive, Four Tet, Nils Frahm, Lift To Experience, Thundercat, Arca, Ariel Pink, Vince Staples, Ty Segall, Oumou Sangaré, Unknown Mortal Orchestra and Art Ensemble Of Chicago are among the many other enticing names on the bill.

Meanwhile Spiritualized and Jane Birkin will both perform with orchestral backing.

See the full line-up here or via the video below:

Tickets are available here.

