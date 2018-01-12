Arctic Monkeys announce first live show of 2018

It's at Firefly Festival in the US

After three years off the road, the Arctic Monkeys machine is finally cranking back into gear with the news that they will headline June’s Firefly Festival in Delaware (alongside Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and The Killers).

The Sheffield band’s last show was at Rio de Janeiro’s HSBC Arena on November 15, 2014. Since then, they’ve busied themselves with side-projects, including Alex Turner’s Last Shadow Puppets and drummer Matt Helders’ stint as a member of Iggy Pop‘s band.

Latterly, they’ve been recording a follow-up to 2013’s AM. The fact that they are beginning to schedule festival dates for this summer suggests an album announcement is imminent.

Last year, bassist Nick O’Malley told motorcycle magazine For The Ride that if the new album isn’t out in 2018, “we’ve got problems”.

