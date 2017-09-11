The The announce first live shows for 16 years

Radio Cineola: Trilogy box set is coming, too

The The have announced details of forthcoming activity – including their first live shows for 16 years.

The The will play a headline show at the Heartland Festival in Denmark followed by a concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

JUNE 1, 2018

Heartland Festival, Egeskov Castle, Denmark

Tickets on sale Monday, September 11, 2017

JUNE 5 2018

Royal Albert Hall, London

Tickets on sale Friday, September, 15, 2017

Their plans also include the release of the Radio Cineola: Trilogy box set, a run of screenings for The Inertia Variations documentary at the ICA in London and Home in Manchester, Watershed in Bristol and Showroom in Sheffield and two shows.

Released on Friday October 20 on Cineola, Radio Cineola: Trilogy will be available in three formats: a collector’s 3 x LP deluxe limited edition vinyl box set, a limited edition deluxe 3 x CD box set and a standard CD set.

The vinyl edition contains heavyweight 180g pressings and a 48-page bound book of lyrics, poetry, exclusive photographs and guest commentaries about the project while the Deluxe CD box includes 3 x 68-page hardback books of similar material.The standard CD set also includes an exclusive booklet.

The release of the box set will be marked with a Classic Album Sundays event on Wednesday, October 18 at the Elgar Rooms at the Royal Albert Hall. The event will feature a playback and discussion / Q&A with Matt focusing on his soundtrack work on the scores for Moonbug, Tony, Hyena and The Inertia Variations.

The Inertia Variations will premiere at the ICA on Friday, October 20 with a showing of the film and Q&A with Matt Johnson and Johanna St Michaels, the documentary will then be shown twice daily on 21, 22, 24, 25 and 26. The documentary is accompanied later each day by screenings of The The’s Infected: The Movie, which was previously shown publicly for the first time in almost 30 years at the ICA in September of

The film then screens at Home in Manchester for 7 days from October 20, including a Q&A with Matt Johnson and Johanna St Michaels on October 23, then at the Watershed in Bristol on October 27, 28 and 29 and the Showroom in Sheffield on October 6.

The October 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring Jack White on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Van Morrison, The National, The Dream Syndicate, Steve Winwood, Tony Visconti, The The, The Doors and Sparks. We review LCD Soundsystem, The Style Council, Chris Hillman, Hiss Golden Messenger and Frank Zappa. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Lee Renaldo, Mogwai, Wand, Chris Hillman, The Dream Syndicate, Hiss Golden Messenger and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.