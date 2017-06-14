Alice Cooper reunites original band for UK tour

And there's a new album, Paranormal

Alice Cooper has reunited with original band members, bassist Dennis Dunaway, guitarist Michael Bruce and drummer Neal Smith.

The band will play five shows in November:

11 – Leeds – First Direct Arena

12 – Glasgow – The SSE Hydro

14 – Birmingham – Barclaycard Arena

15 – Manchester – Manchester Arena

16 – London – The SSE Arena, Wembley

The tour follows the release of a new album, Paranormal, released July 28 on earMUSIC, which will include two new recordings written and recorded by the original line-up (“Genuine American Girl” and “You And All Of Your Friends”).

Cooper says, “When the original band broke up in 1975, there was no bad blood. There were no lawsuits—we had just burned out the creative process. We had gone to high school together and had recorded something like five Platinum albums in a row. We were never out of sight of each other for 10 years. Everybody just went their own way. Neal, Dennis and I always stayed in touch. Mike disappeared for a while and [guitarist] Glen Buxton passed away in 1997, which was a big blow.

“But last year Neal called me up and said, ‘I have a couple of songs.’ I said great, bring ‘em over. Then he said Mike was stopping by, so I had them come to my house and we just worked on a few things for a week. Then Dennis called up and said, I got a couple songs. So, I thought, hey let’s do this! When you listen to the record, it just fits right in.”

