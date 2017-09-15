The The add another live date

The Royal Albert Hall sold out in 7 minutes

The The have announced a second London show at the Brixton Academy on June 6, 2018, after selling out Royal Albert Hall in seven minutes.

Earlier this week, they revealed they would play the Heartland Festival in Denmark followed by a concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

These are The The’s their first live shows for 16 years.

Additionally, The The also recently announced details of Radio Cineola: Trilogy, a 3 disc box set which is released on October 20, as well as a run of screenings for The Inertia Variations documentary at the ICA in London and Home in Manchester, Watershed in Bristol and Showroom in Sheffield.

