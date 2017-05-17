Adam Buxton, Cosey Fanni Tutti and more announced for End Of The Road comedy and literature stages

Mike Heron and Robin Ince also head to Larmer Tree Gardens in Aug/Sept

Adam Buxton, Cosey Fanni Tutti and The Incredible String Band‘s Mike Heron are among the acts announced for End Of The Road‘s comedy and literature stages.

The Adam Buxton Podcast returns to the Comedy Stage, alongside Cardinal Burns, Robin Ince, Nish Kumar and more, while Cosey Fanni Tutti and Mike Heron join the likes of Amy Liptrot, Miriam Elia and David Keenan on The Library Stage.

The 12th year of the End Of The Road festival takes place at Larmer Tree Gardens on the Dorset/Wiltshire border on August 31-September 3. Musical acts already announced include Bill Callahan, Mac DeMarco, Father John Misty, The Jesus & Mary Chain, Lucinda Williams, Ty Segall, Perfume Genius, Deerhoof, Michael Chapman, Slowdive and Julie Byrne.

Tier 4 tickets are now on sale at £189. There are no booking or transaction fees. A deposit scheme allows people to pay £45 now and the balance by 15 June. You can find more information by clicking here.

Comedy Stage 2017 line-up:

Cardinal Burns

The Adam Buxton Podcast

Nish Kumar

Die Roten Punkte

Robin Ince

Doc Brown

David Trent

Desiree Burch

Joe Lycett

Jenny Collier

John Hastings

Amy Annette’s What Women Want Podcast

Escape Mobile

Laura Davis

Mark Simmons

Bec Hill

Jon Pointing

Sarah Bennetto

Pierre Novellie

Chris Betts

Library Stage line-up:

Cosey Fanni Tutti

Robin Ince

Mike Heron

Miriam Elia

Amy Liptrot

Will Ashon

David Keenan

Pete Brown

The June 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring our cover story on Summer Of Love, talking to the musicians, promoters and scenesters on both sides of the Atlantic who were there. Plus, we count down the 50 essential songs from the Summer Of Love, from The Seeds to The Smoke, and including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd. Elsewhere in the issue, we remember Chuck Berry, go on the road with Bob Dylan and there are interview Fleet Foxes, Fairport Convention, Fred Wesley, Jane Birkin and David Lynch’s Twin Peaks’ co-conspirators Angelo Badalamenti and Julee Cruise. Our free CD has been exclusively compiled for us by Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold and includes cuts from Todd Rundgren, Neu!, Van Dyke Parks, The Shaggs, Arthur Russell and Cate Le Bon. Plus there’s Feist, Paul Weller, Perfume Genius, Ray Davies, Joan Shelley, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, Johnny Cash, Alice Coltrane, John Martyn and more in our exhaustive reviews section

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.