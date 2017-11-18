AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young dies aged 64

He died peacefully after a long battle with dementia

Malcolm Young, guitarist and co-founder of AC/DC, has died aged 64.

He died peacefully on Saturday with his family nearby, a statement said.

Young was diagnosed with dementia in 2014, forcing him to retire from the band he co-founded in 1973.

“Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC,” said the statement. “With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band. As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed.”

Angus Young added, “As his brother it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special. He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever. Malcolm, job well done.”

The Young’s elder brother George, the Easybeats guitarist and AC/DC’s longtime producer, died in October at the age of 70.

The January 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Bruce Springsteen on the cover. We also celebrate the best of the last 12 months with our Ultimate Review Of 2017 – featuring the best albums, reissues, films and books of the year. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with LCD Soundsystem, Bjork, The Weather Station, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Mavis Staples and more. Our free 15 track-CD celebrates the best music from 2017.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.