ABBA poised to release their first new music in 35 years

The foursome have recorded two songs together

ABBA have revealed they are recording new music again, for the first time since the early 1980s.

Having reconvened for a private live performance in 2016 and to work together on an upcoming hologram tour, the four band members decided to go into the studio to record two new tracks. One of them, “I Still Have Faith In You”, will be aired in a BBC/NBC TV special in December.

“The decision to go ahead with the exciting ABBA avatar tour project had an unexpected consequence,” wrote the band in a joint statement. “We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did. And it was like time had stood still and that we had only been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience!

“It resulted in two new songs and one of them “I Still Have Faith In You” will be performed by our digital selves in a TV special produced by NBC and the BBC aimed for broadcasting in December. We may have come of age, but the song is new. And it feels good.”

