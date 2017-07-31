50th anniversary edition of The Rolling Stones’ Their Satanic Majesties Request revealed

It's a limited edition deluxe double vinyl set

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Rolling Stones album Their Satanic Majesties Request, ABKCO Music is releasing a limited edition deluxe double vinyl/double hybrid Super Audio CD (compatible with all CD players) package on September 22.

The set contains both the stereo and mono versions of every song, all newly remastered by Bob Ludwig. Their Satanic Majesties Request 50th Anniversary will include Michael Cooper’s original 3-D lenticular cover photograph, featuring the band in peak psychedelic regalia.

Their Satanic Majesties Request 50th Anniversary track list:

Vinyl

Side A (stereo)

Sing This All Together

Citadel

In Another Land

2000 Man

Sing This All Together (See What Happens)

Side B (stereo)

She’s A Rainbow

The Lantern

Gomper

2000 Light Years From Home

On With The Show

Side C (mono)

Sing This All Together

Citadel

In Another Land

2000 Man

Sing This All Together (See What Happens)

Side D (mono)

She’s A Rainbow

The Lantern

Gomper

2000 Light Years From Home

On With The Show

Hybrid SACD

Disc 1 (stereo)

Sing This All Together

Citadel

In Another Land

2000 Man

Sing This All Together (See What Happens)

She’s A Rainbow

The Lantern

Gomper

2000 Light Years From Home

On with the Show

Disc 2 (mono)

Sing This All Together

Citadel

In Another Land

2000 Man

Sing This All Together (See What Happens)

She’s A Rainbow

The Lantern

Gomper

2000 Light Years From Home

On with the Show

