The 42nd Uncut Playlist Of 2017

This week’s rundown of the Uncut sound selections

What’s new? Strong new American Primitive action from Alexander, and a sort of Pennine variant on the theme from Jim Ghedi. A first track from the excellent Joan As Police Woman album. New singles from Imarhan, Ty Segall (yet another; they seem to be weekly at the moment) and, best of all, The Drive-By Truckers. HC McEntire, and a remix of Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith by Four Tet. And two albums by Beast that I think I’ve mentioned before, but haven’t provided links for; it’s a new project from Koen Holtkamp, from Mountains and those Chris Forsyth duo sets. Thor & Friends is in a similar kind of space (as is that Orpheo McCord album I’ve linked to a week or so back) and I’ll hopefully have something to play you from that asap. Whose streets? Our streets!

Follow me on Twitter @JohnRMulvey

1 Jon Hassell – Vernal Equinox (Lovely)

2 Fela Kuti – Vinyl Box Set #4 Curated By Erykah Badu (Knitting Factory)

3 Neil Young & Promise Of The Real – Already Great (Reprise)

4 Neil Young – Time Fades Away (Reprise)

5 Xylouris White – Mother (Bella Union)

6 Bahamas – Earthtones (Brushfire)

7 Thor & Friends – The Subversive Nature Of Kindness (Living Music Duplication)

8 Boubacar Traoré – Dounia Tabolo (Lusafrica)

9 Alexander – Alexander (No Label)

Alexander (preview) by alexander

10 Joan As Police Woman – Damned Devotion (Play It Again Sam)

11 Wet Tuna – Livin’ The Die (Feeding Tube/Child Of Microtones)

12 Saz’Iso – At Least Wave Your Handkerchief At Me: The Joys And Sorrows of

Southern Albanian Song (Glitterbeat)

13 Pucho & The Latin Soul Brothers – Jungle Fire! (Jazz Dispensary)

14 Marisa Anderson – Traditional And Public Domain Songs (Mississippi)

Traditional and Public Domain Songs by Marisa Anderson

15 Bitchin Bajas – Bajas Fresh (Drag City)

Bajas Fresh by Bitchin Bajas

16 Imarhan – Azzaman (City Slang)

17 Ty Segall – My Lady’s On Fire (Drag City)

My Lady’s On Fire by Ty Segall

18 Drive-By Truckers – The Perilous Night (ATO)

19 Chuck Johnson – Balsams (VDSQ)

Balsams by Chuck Johnson

20 Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – I Will Make Room For You (Four Tet Remix) (Western Vinyl)

21 Jim Ghedi – A Hymn For Ancient Land (Basin Rock)

22 Gospel Of Mars – Hamish (Amish)

23 Hologram Teen – Between The Funk And The Fear (Polytechnic Youth)

24 Beast – Volume One (Pre-Echo Press)

Volume One by Beast

25 Beast – Volume Two (Pre-Echo Press)

Volume Two by Beast

26 HC McEntire – Lionheart (Merge)

27 Pharaoh Sanders – Tauhid/Jewels Of Thought/Deaf Dumb Blind (Summun Kukmun Umyun) (Anthology)

28 Bibio – Phantom Brickworks (Warp)