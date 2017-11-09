The 42nd Uncut Playlist Of 2017

This week’s rundown of the Uncut sound selections
What’s new? Strong new American Primitive action from Alexander, and a sort of Pennine variant on the theme from Jim Ghedi. A first track from the excellent Joan As Police Woman album. New singles from Imarhan, Ty Segall (yet another; they seem to be weekly at the moment) and, best of all, The Drive-By Truckers. HC McEntire, and a remix of Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith by Four Tet. And two albums by Beast that I think I’ve mentioned before, but haven’t provided links for; it’s a new project from Koen Holtkamp, from Mountains and those Chris Forsyth duo sets. Thor & Friends is in a similar kind of space (as is that Orpheo McCord album I’ve linked to a week or so back) and I’ll hopefully have something to play you from that asap. Whose streets? Our streets!
1 Jon Hassell – Vernal Equinox (Lovely)
2 Fela Kuti – Vinyl Box Set #4 Curated By Erykah Badu (Knitting Factory)
3 Neil Young & Promise Of The Real – Already Great (Reprise)
4 Neil Young – Time Fades Away (Reprise)
5 Xylouris White – Mother (Bella Union)
6 Bahamas – Earthtones (Brushfire)
7 Thor & Friends – The Subversive Nature Of Kindness (Living Music Duplication)
8 Boubacar Traoré – Dounia Tabolo (Lusafrica)
9 Alexander – Alexander (No Label)
Alexander (preview) by alexander
10 Joan As Police Woman – Damned Devotion (Play It Again Sam)
11 Wet Tuna – Livin’ The Die (Feeding Tube/Child Of Microtones)
12 Saz’Iso – At Least Wave Your Handkerchief At Me: The Joys And Sorrows of
Southern Albanian Song (Glitterbeat)
13 Pucho & The Latin Soul Brothers – Jungle Fire! (Jazz Dispensary)
14 Marisa Anderson – Traditional And Public Domain Songs (Mississippi)
Traditional and Public Domain Songs by Marisa Anderson
15 Bitchin Bajas – Bajas Fresh (Drag City)
16 Imarhan – Azzaman (City Slang)
17 Ty Segall – My Lady’s On Fire (Drag City)
My Lady’s On Fire by Ty Segall
18 Drive-By Truckers – The Perilous Night (ATO)
19 Chuck Johnson – Balsams (VDSQ)
20 Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – I Will Make Room For You (Four Tet Remix) (Western Vinyl)
21 Jim Ghedi – A Hymn For Ancient Land (Basin Rock)
22 Gospel Of Mars – Hamish (Amish)
23 Hologram Teen – Between The Funk And The Fear (Polytechnic Youth)
24 Beast – Volume One (Pre-Echo Press)
25 Beast – Volume Two (Pre-Echo Press)
26 HC McEntire – Lionheart (Merge)
27 Pharaoh Sanders – Tauhid/Jewels Of Thought/Deaf Dumb Blind (Summun Kukmun Umyun) (Anthology)
28 Bibio – Phantom Brickworks (Warp)