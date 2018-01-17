2002’s Concert For George Harrison reissued as a deluxe box-set

Features performances by Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton, Tom Petty and more

To celebrate what would have been George Harrison‘s 75th birthday next month, the 2002 tribute event Concert For George is being reissued in multiple formats on February 23.

Featuring performances by Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton, Tom Petty, Joe Brown, Dhani Harrison, Jools Holland, Jeff Lynne, Billy Preston, and Ravi and Anoushka Shankar, the concert will be available in 2xCD (with or without DVD or Blu-Ray options), 4xLP and deluxe box set editions.

The latter includes 4xLPs, 2xCDs, 2xDVD and Blu-Ray, plus a 6-page book and a cutting from the original hand-painted on-stage tapestry used as the backdrop at the Royal Albert Hall.

The deluxe box set (limited to 1000 copies worldwide) can be pre-ordered here. The regular versions can be pre-ordered here.

