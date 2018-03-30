The 13th Uncut new music playlist of 2018

Some Easter farings from the Uncut office stereo

Here’s this week’s playlist, then. There’s a welcome return for Dead Meadow’s sludgefest, more magic from Laura Veirs and Let’s Eat Grandma. Props, too, to Jess Williamson’s bewitching cosmic folk, Kadhja Bonet’s psychedelic soul and the chilly ambient drones of aYia. New Steve Gunn, Hiss Golden Messenger plus Matthew E White (“the most ambitious crossover event in history”, right?) Anyway, please enjoy! Have a great Easter bank holiday, too.

1.

MARK PETERS

“Shaley Brow”

(Sonic Cathedral)

<a href="http://mark-peters.bandcamp.com/album/innerland-small-scale-version">Innerland (Small Scale Version) by Mark Peters</a>

2.

DEAD MEADOW

The Nothing They Need

(Xemu)

3.

JESS WILLIAMSON

“I See The White”

(Mexican Summer)

<a href="http://jesswilliamson.bandcamp.com/album/cosmic-wink">Cosmic Wink by Jess Williamson</a>

4.

KODY NIELSON

“Rueban’s Birthday”

(Flying Nun)

5.

KADHJA BONET

“Mother Maybe”

(Fat Possum)

6.

LOCATE S,1

“Owe It 2 The Girls”

(Sybaritic Peer)

7.

LAURA VEIRS

“Lightning Rod”

(Bella Union)

8.

AYIA

“Sparkle”

(Bedroom Community)

<a href="http://bedroomcommunity.bandcamp.com/album/ayia-sparkle">aYia – Sparkle by the Bedroom Community record label</a>

9.

LET’S EAT GRANDMA

“Falling Into Me”

(Transgressive Records)

10.

HRNS

“Cortina”

(ACR)

<a href="http://weareacr.bandcamp.com/album/cortina">Cortina by HRNS</a>

11.

BENIN CITY

“Final Form”

(Moshi Moshi)

12.

STEVE GUNN

“Milly’s Garden”

(Folkadelpha)

<a href="http://folkadelphia.bandcamp.com/album/steve-gunn-folkadelphia-session-10-17-2014">Steve Gunn Folkadelphia Session 10/17/2014 by Steve Gunn</a>

13.

SHANNON SHAW

“Broke My Own”

(Nonesuch)

14.

HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER MEETS SPACEBOMB

“Passing Clouds”

(via Bandcamp)

<a href="http://hissgoldenmessenger.bandcamp.com/album/hiss-golden-messenger-meets-spacebomb">Hiss Golden Messenger Meets Spacebomb by Hiss Golden Messenger</a>

