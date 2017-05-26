10cc announce comprehensive four-disc box set

Before During After – The Story Of 10cc is due in July

10cc have announced details of a new 4-disc box set.

As the title suggests, Before During After – The Story Of 10cc covers the careers of Eric Stewart, Lol Crème, Kevin Godley and Graham Gouldman, together and apart.

The collection starts with During // The Best of 10cc 1972 – 1978.

After // The Post 10cc Years is a collection of tracks that came following the band’s split, hand-picked by members of the band. It includes music from Godley and Creme, Graham Gouldman’s Wax, Paul McCartney (with whom Eric Stewart co-wrote) and from Lol Creme’s period in The Art Of Noise.

Before // The Strawberry Hit Factory is a tribute to the band’s early studio productions while Before // The Early Years compiles more pre-recordings showcasing the early work of each individual band member.

The cover of Before During After – The Story Of 10cc includes a new design by Kevin Godley, and contains 40-page hardback book containing new interviews with all four 10cc members.

